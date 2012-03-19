BP And Mendel Join For Miscanthus Trial

BP Biofuels and Mendel Biotechnology have signed a four-year agreement to grow Mendel’s variety of miscanthus, called PowerCane, and evaluate its performance as a feedstock for BP’s cellulosic biofuel demonstration plant in Jennings, La. PowerCane miscanthus is grown from seed, whereas current varieties must be planted as a rhizome or live plug, which requires added investment and equipment for growers. The 100-acre field trial will be planted in early 2012 near the BP plant, and the first crop will be harvested in 2013.
