Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

COMP Presents 2011 Division Awards

by Linda Wang
March 19, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

The ACS Division of Computers in Chemistry (COMP) presented several awards during the society’s fall 2011 national meeting in Denver. The HP Outstanding Junior Faculty Award, cosponsored by Hewlett-Packard, recognizes the early success and academic potential of computational chemists who are on the tenure track but have not yet received tenure. The winners were Christine Aikens, Kansas State University; Elizabeth Amin, University of Minnesota; Jianhan Chen, Kansas State University; and Alberto Striolo, University of Oklahoma. Each received $1,000.

The CCG Excellence Award, cosponsored by Montreal-based software company Chemical Computing Group (CCG), recognizes outstanding research by a graduate student in computational chemistry. The recipients were John Faver, University of Florida; Maria Frushicheva, University of Southern California; Wenkel Liang, University of Washington; Falgun Shah, University of Mississippi;and Miranda Shang, State University of New York, Stony Brook. The winners each received $1,150 and a copy of CCG’s MOE (Molecular Operating Environment) software with a one-year license.

The recipient of the ACS Peter Kollman Graduate Award in High-Performance Computing, cosponsored by the National Center for Computational Sciences, is Robert Elder, University of Colorado.

More information on COMP’s awards can be found on its website at web2011.acscomp.org/comp-news/compawardswinnersinfall2011

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

COMP presents 2020 fall awards
COMP names 2018 winners
COMP presents division awards

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE

ABOUT

Follow US

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society. All Rights Reserved.