COMP Presents 2011 Division Awards

The ACS Division of Computers in Chemistry (COMP) presented several awards during the society’s fall 2011 national meeting in Denver. The HP Outstanding Junior Faculty Award, cosponsored by Hewlett-Packard, recognizes the early success and academic potential of computational chemists who are on the tenure track but have not yet received tenure. The winners were Christine Aikens, Kansas State University; Elizabeth Amin, University of Minnesota; Jianhan Chen, Kansas State University; and Alberto Striolo, University of Oklahoma. Each received $1,000.
The CCG Excellence Award, cosponsored by Montreal-based software company Chemical Computing Group (CCG), recognizes outstanding research by a graduate student in computational chemistry. The recipients were John Faver, University of Florida; Maria Frushicheva, University of Southern California; Wenkel Liang, University of Washington; Falgun Shah, University of Mississippi;and
The recipient of the ACS Peter Kollman Graduate Award in High-Performance Computing, cosponsored by the National Center for Computational Sciences, is Robert Elder, University of Colorado.
More information on COMP’s awards can be found on its website at web2011.acscomp.org/comp-news/compawardswinnersinfall2011
