Environment

Northwest Regional Meeting Call For Papers

by Sophie L. Rovner
March 19, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 12
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Boise Convention & Visitors Bureau
Boise
Boise, Idaho skyline.
Credit: Boise Convention & Visitors Bureau
Boise

The 67th American Chemical Society Northwest Regional Meeting (NORM 2012) will be held at the Boise Centre in Boise, Idaho, on June 24–27.

The society’s Snake River Section, which will host the meeting, invites submission of abstracts for oral and poster presentations through the meeting website, snakeriveracs.com/norm2012.html. The submission deadline is midnight MDT on Wednesday, April 18.

Planned symposia include “Advanced Materials & Nanotechnology,” “Advances in Functional Organic Materials,” “Bioorganic Chemistry,” “Chemical Education,” “Chemistry of the Nuclear Fuel Cycle,” “Graduate School Recruitment,” “Nanobiomaterials,” “New Strategies in Cancer Research,” “Nonlinear Optical Spectroscopy,” “Progress in Disease Therapeutics,” “Semiconductor Materials,” and “Teaching for Critical Thinking & Problem Solving in STEM Courses.” The meeting will also feature general sessions in chemical education; biochemistry; and analytical, inorganic, medicinal, organic, and physical chemistry.

NORM 2012 will offer workshops on ACS Career Services, POGIL (Process-Oriented Guided-Inquiry Learning), and MicroLab.

High school teachers at the meeting can receive graduate-level professional development credit through a specially designed teacher program. Travel grants may be available for teachers. Up-to-date information can be found on the NORM 2012 website.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to participate in a variety of special events, including an opening night reception and panel discussion titled “When Science & Policy Meet: Marriage or Divorce?” Other activities include a Basque cultural dinner and reception featuring the Oinkari Basque Dancers; the NORM 2012 awards banquet; fly-fishing and white-water rafting field trips; and tours of Micron Technology, the Basque Museum & Cultural Center, and the World Center for Birds of Prey.

Nominations are being accepted through the NORM 2012 website for the ACS Division of Chemical Education Jane & Glenn Crosby Northwest Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, the E. Ann Nalley Northwest Region Award for Volunteer Service to ACS, and the Stanley C. Israel Northwest Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences. See the NORM 2012 website for nomination documents and details.

Companies and universities wishing to participate in the exposition should contact the exhibits chair, Marian DeWane, at mdewane@uci.edu.

For evolving program information about workshops and special events, registration, hotel reservations, exhibitor information, and committee contacts, see snakeriveracs.com/norm2012.html.

