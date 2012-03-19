Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Reacting By Roaming

Studies strengthen role for alternative to transition-state pathways

by Jyllian Kemsley
March 19, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

THE WANDERER
Credit: Arthur Suits/Wayne State U/C&EN
Researchers have discovered that certain dissociation reactions, like the light-induced breakdown of formaldehyde, can work by a roaming pathway. In this video, the concept of a roaming pathway is demonstrated with a water-filled bucket.

Transition-state theory is one of the bedrocks of chemistry. Even introductory students might see a plot of potential energy versus reaction coordinate, with reactants on the left, products on the right, and a high energy barrier in between. But researchers increasingly see dissociation or decomposition reactions bypassing their conventional transition-state routes in favor of what’s called a “roaming” mechanism.

In roaming, an atom or group pulls away from the rest of a molecule, as if to dissociate the molecule into two radical species. But instead of fully separating, the mobile piece moves out just enough to give itself some freedom. It can then move about in the vicinity of the remaining atoms.

In formaldehyde photodissociation, for example, a C–H bond may stretch out to about 3 to 4 Å—more than three times its normal length—allowing the hydrogen to start roaming around. If it then encounters the other hydrogen and abstracts it, the reaction will yield H2 and CO. In acetaldehyde, the methyl group pulls away to roam, producing CH4 and CO.

PATHWAYS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Phys. Chem. Lett.
A reaction coordinate diagram compares three routes for formaldehyde dissociation.
Reaction coordinate diagram shows three routes for formaldehyde dissociation.
Credit: J. Phys. Chem. Lett.
A reaction coordinate diagram compares three routes for formaldehyde dissociation.

The effects can be mapped on the potential energy surfaces of the reactions. Even if the narrow path through a specific conventional transition state might be the lowest energy route, such paths are also constricted. The reaction pays a high price in entropy so the tight pathway is disfavored. Roaming paths, in contrast, are wider, looser, and offer molecules more flexibility.

The end products of roaming are the same as those formed through conventional transition-state pathways. Scientists can determine which route a reaction follows because the different paths yield molecules with different rotational or vibrational energies.

The dissociations of formaldehyde and acetaldehyde were the first two reactions found to occur through roaming mechanisms, in 2004 and 2006. Since then, researchers have also documented roaming in the thermal decomposition of alkanes and dimethyl ether, as well as dissociation of MgH2. In all of these cases, the molecules also follow conventional transition-state pathways, and both mechanisms contribute to the product pool.

Recent work, however, shows that some reactions proceed exclusively through roaming. In one study, Wayne State University chemistry professor Arthur G. Suits and colleagues looked at the photodissociation of nitrobenzene (C6H5NO2). They found that roaming of the NO2 group isomerizes the molecule to phenyl nitrite (C6H5ONO) before the molecule breaks up into C6H5O and NO (Nat. Chem., DOI: 10.1038/nchem.1194 ).

In another study, Texas A&M University chemistry professor Simon W. North and coworkers looked at the nitrate radical (NO3), a key atmospheric oxidant that photodissociates to either NO2 and O or NO and O2. Although scientists have studied NO3 chemistry since 1880, “it’s really been a bit of a mystery how you get NO and O2 from NO3,” North says. He and colleagues found that the reaction happens only through roaming. They also found that NOreacts from both its ground state and an excited state, something not previously observed (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1216911).

The result “broadens our perspective on how reactions can happen,” North says. “We can begin to ask questions about when would such things happen in other systems.”

A better understanding of roaming may have a number of important applications. For example, the ignition temperature for combustion is determined by the threshold for making radicals. Because roaming turns potential radicals into molecular products, roaming mechanisms have now been incorporated into combustion models, says Joel M. Bowman, a chemistry professor at Emory University. Bowman studied formaldehyde roaming with Suits and acetaldehyde roaming with University of Sydney chemistry professor Scott H. Kable and Sandia National Laboratories researcher David L. Osborn.

Roaming also brings up some intriguing questions, such as whether a roaming atom or group can still be considered bound to its originating molecule, says Texas Tech University chemistry professor William L. Hase. Hase adds that the long-range, weak interactions of the molecular fragments will also be a new and interesting area to explore. Hase and colleagues found a variation of roaming in the nucleophilic substitution reaction of Cl with CH3I. In the roaming component of that reaction, the Cl first collides with the side of the CH3 group, causing it to rotate around the I atom. Then the Cl comes in again to the back of the CH3 group to displace I.

“We are indeed coming to the conclusion that these roaming mechanisms are quite common,” says Lawrence B. Har­ding, a research fellow at Argonne National Laboratory who has done several computational studies on roaming and is now investigating alkyl halides. He and others emphasize that the reason roaming mechanisms hadn’t been identified earlier is simply because people hadn’t looked in the parts of potential energy surfaces where the roaming pathways lie.

Adds Suits, “If we had just looked at and thought about this 50 years ago with an open mind, we could have anticipated roaming easily.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Catalyst works differently depending on how it’s activated
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Unexpected Chemical Dynamics Revealed At High Energy
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Computations Clarify Oxidation Pathways

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE