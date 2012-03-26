Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Odd One Out

Living Proof Targets Personal Care Market Rather Than Medicine

by Celia Henry Arnaud
March 26, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Living Proof
Living Proof’s antifrizz line of hair care products.
Credit: Living Proof

COVER STORY

Odd One Out

Most of Robert S. Langer’s companies are solidly within the biomedical sector. But one of his companies is decidedly different.

Jon Flint, a cofounder of Polaris Ventures, and Amir H. Nashat, a former Langer student also at Polaris, approached Langer with an idea to apply some of Langer’s technologies to personal care products.

Langer was loath to say no. “These guys have been fantastic to us,” he says. “They’ve taken so many projects from my lab and turned them into companies that are out there making products.” Langer agreed to give it a shot, and Living Proof was born.

The company’s initial product is a formula to tame frizzy hair. Other companies focused on silicone to control frizz. But Langer and Living Proof went back to basics and looked for polymers that would have the right amount of hydrophobicity to keep water out of hair. They came up with polyfluoroester. Another product designed to instill body in hair also uses polyfluoroester but then includes another polymer the company calls poly(β-amino ester) 1—originally synthesized in Langer’s lab as one of a library of polymers—to mimic the texture of thicker hair.

Living Proof went from conception to products in only two years. Its products can be found at beauty retailers Sephora and Ulta.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE