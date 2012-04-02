Bruker - CryoProbe Prodigy

COVER STORY
Pittcon Instrument Roundup
Bruker introduced the CryoProbe Prodigy, a sample probe that cost-effectively provides a 300-MHz-equivalent sensitivity boost to existing 400-, 500-, and 600-MHz nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometers. For example, the device makes it possible for a 400-MHz NMR instrument to operate at 700-MHz sensitivity, enabling time-consuming NMR experiments to be performed much faster. CryoProbe Prodigy uses nitrogen-cooled radio-frequency coils and preamplifiers to deliver the sensitivity enhancements for a range of nuclei.
