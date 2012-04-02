Bruker - MicroCalix

COVER STORY
Pittcon Instrument Roundup
Bruker introduced MicroCalix and MicroPix, compact small-angle X-ray scattering (SAXS) systems designed for nanoparticle analysis in biomedical and pharmaceutical research, among other applications. In these instruments, a Bruker microfocus X-ray source and Vantec-1 X-ray detector have been combined with a Kratky Micro series SAXS camera. The systems open up “new fields of applications where either measurement speed or primary beam flux density [is] essential to collect data from weakly scattering materials or solutions,” the company says. The MicroCalix system performs not only SAXS but also microcalorimetry.
