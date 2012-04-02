COVER STORY
Pittcon Instrument Roundup
Princeton Instruments introduced an indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs) camera designed for advanced low-light near-infrared and shortwave-infrared imaging and spectroscopy. According to the company, the PIoNIR 640 is the first scientific-grade camera to use a deep-cooled InGaAs focal plane array for light detection. The camera combines a 640 x 512 array (with peak quantum efficiency greater than 80%) with thermoelectric cooling (down to –90 °C) and low-noise readout electronics to provide unusually high sensitivity for its wavelength range. A gigabit Ethernet data interface enables remote operation. Applications include nanotube fluorescence imaging, semiconductor failure inspection, singlet oxygen imaging, near-IR fluorescence and absorbance measurements, and deep-tissue imaging.
