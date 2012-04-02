COVER STORY
Pittcon Instrument Roundup
ChipCAL from TTP Labtech is a microliter flow calorimeter for enzyme research. The instrument enables researchers to measure enzyme activity more rapidly than with conventional calorimeters. ChipCAL could significantly enhance high-throughput enzyme screening in the biopharma, food, and fermentation industries by analyzing up to 60 samples per day, TTP Labtech says. In operation, enzyme and substrate are passed simultaneously through the instrument’s flow cell. This approach makes it possible to detect thermodynamic changes in sample volumes as small as 15 μL, minimizing the amount of sample needed per analysis. The samples can subsequently be passed through to a waste unit and a new sample loaded without the need for a laborious wash stage.
