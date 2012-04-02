COVER STORY
Pittcon Instrument Roundup
Waters introduced a new product line of analytical standards and reagents. The aptly named Waters Analytical Standards & Reagents begins with a portfolio of 200 products, and the company plans to add new products to the collection in response to customer demands. The products will be manufactured at a newly built facility in Golden, Colo., and they will be available for purchase online. Waters notes that the standards and reagents will be useful for the proper calibration, control, qualification, and assessment of analytical or preparative liquid chromatography, LC/mass spectrometry, and supercritical fluid chromatography instruments.
