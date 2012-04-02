COVER STORY
Pittcon Instrument Roundup
iDisso, from Electrolab of Mumbai, India, is a dissolution tester that eases observation and recording of the dissolving and disintegration process that drug pills undergo in stirred aqueous media. iDisso can record more than 1,000 hours of continuous video of dissolution and disintegration processes and capture still images at preprogrammed intervals, making it possible to study the dissolution of different layers of multilayer drugs. The instrument also includes a blackout option to prevent damage to light-sensitive drugs. Applications include evaluating out-of-specification drugs and optimizing drug formulations.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter