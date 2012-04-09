Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Court Backs Texas In Fight With EPA

by Glenn Hess
April 9, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A federal appeals court has sided with Texas in a long-running dispute with EPA over the Clean Air Act. EPA rejected the state’s plan for controlling emissions of harmful air pollutants in September 2010, contending that it was too lax and didn’t satisfy the Clean Air Act. But the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans ruled late last month that the agency had no legal basis to reject the state’s plan for reducing air pollution from refineries and coal plants. EPA failed to identify any provisions of the law that the Texas program violated, the court said. It ordered EPA to reconsider the Texas regulations, instructing the agency to limit the review to ensure that the state meets the minimal federal requirements governing state implementation plans for managing air pollution. “If Texas’s regulations satisfy those basic requirements, EPA must approve them,” the court said. The agency may still reject the state’s approach, but it will have to demonstrate how the plan fails to meet the objectives of the federal statute.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Activists Seek Deadline For EPA Ozone Limit
High Court Urged To Revive EPA Air Rule
Rehearing Of Cross-State Air Rule Denied

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE