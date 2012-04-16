Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Natural Product Makes Leukemia Cells Less Harmful

Compound from a medicinal herb entices cancerous blood cells to differentiate into benign cells

by Sarah Everts
April 16, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

A diterpenoid isolated from a plant used in traditional Chinese medicine can push cancerous blood cells to differentiate into less harmful cells, according to researchers led by Guo-Qiang Chen of Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine (Nat. Chem. Biol., DOI: 10.1038/nchembio.935). Chen and coworkers were investigating adenanthin, a molecule isolated from a plant called Rabdosia adenantha, and found that it inhibits two peroxiredoxin proteins in leukemia cells. Blocking the proteins leads to an increase in H2O2 in the cells, which kick-starts a sequence of signaling pathways that results in the differentiation of the cancerous blood cells into benign ones. Pushing leukemia cells to differentiate is already a cancer-fighting treatment, but the leukemia cells eventually develop resistance to the current drug, all-trans retinoic acid. The researchers suggest drugmakers may want to consider adenanthin as a cancer-fighting candidate. They also point out that adenanthin’s ability to target peroxiredoxins adds to the molecule’s therapeutic potential for other cancers besides leukemia, because peroxiredoxins are considered possible targets for treatments against solid tumors.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE