General Duty Clause

Owners and operators of facilities that produce, process, handle, or store extremely hazardous substances are directed to:
◾ Identify hazards which may result from accidental releases using appropriate hazard assessment techniques;
◾ Design and maintain a safe facility, taking such steps as are necessary to prevent releases; and
◾ Minimize the consequences of accidental releases which occur by developing an emergency response plan that identifies populations that may be impacted and provides procedures for mitigating the effects of the substances released.
Under the law, “accidental release” is defined as “an unanticipated emission of a regulated substance or other extremely hazardous substance into the ambient air from a stationary source.”
Source: EPA
