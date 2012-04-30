Amgen To Acquire Turkish Drug Firm

Amgen has agreed to pay $700 million for Turkey-based Mustafa Nevzat Pharmaceuticals. Privately held Mustafa Nevzat, which had sales of roughly $200 million in 2011, is a leading supplier of drugs to Turkish hospitals. Like many of its big pharma competitors, Amgen has been pushing into emerging markets; last year, it paid $215 million for the Brazilian generic drug firm Bergamo. Amgen established a Turkish affiliate in 2010 that markets two products in the country.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter