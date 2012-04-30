Blast Kills One At Mitsui Plant

Explosions and a fire at Mitsui Chemicals’ Iwakuni-Ohtake Works in southern Japan killed one worker, injured several others, and broke windows in hundreds of nearby homes. The first explosion occurred early in the morning on April 22 at a plant making resorcinol. The ensuing blaze led to a second blast six hours later. Mitsui says one employee died and 21 others were injured, including people at nearby companies and homes. The firm has formed a panel of Mitsui executives and independent experts to investigate the accident.
