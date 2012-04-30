Virdia Opens Sugar Pilot Facility

Cellulosic sugar developer Virdia has cut the ribbon at a demonstration and pilot facility in Danville, Va., located on the campus of the Institute for Advanced Learning & Research. The start-up firm, which recently changed its name from HCL CleanTech, uses hydrochloric acid to break down woody biomass from which it extracts sugars for making fuels and chemicals. The firm formerly had a pilot plant at Southern Research Institute in Durham, N.C.
