Thermo Acquires Doe & Ingalls

Thermo Fisher Scientific has paid $175 million to acquire North Carolina-based Doe & Ingalls Management, a provider of supply-chain services and specialty chemicals, including raw materials for manufacturing. With customers in the life sciences and microelectronics industries, Doe & Ingalls had revenues of about $110 million in 2011. Thermo says the acquisition will expand its presence in these markets beyond providing research materials.
