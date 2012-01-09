Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

ACS Award in Industrial Chemistry

by David ­Hanson
January 9, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: ExxonMobil Research & Engineering
Thomas Degnan Jr., manager for breakthrough and leads generation, ExxonMobil Research & Engineering
Credit: ExxonMobil Research & Engineering

Sponsored by the ACS Division of Industrial & Engineering Chemistry and the ACS Division of Business Development & Management

Research and commercialization of new catalysts is the passion of Thomas F. Degnan Jr. In his more than 30 years of work at Mobil and ExxonMobil, Degnan, who is currently manager for breakthrough and leads generation, has made outstanding contributions to the discovery, development, and commercialization of molecular-sieve catalysts and has promoted their application in industrially important processes.

“More than any other single person, Degnan has led all aspects of zeolite-based catalyst technology from discovery through commercialization that led to several major technology breakthroughs,” says José G. Santiesteban, laboratory director, ExxonMobil Process Research.

“Tom has an amazing blend of scientific and technological creativity combined with remarkable leadership and communications skills,” says another colleague, Michael P. Ramage, retired executive vice president of ExxonMobil Research & Engineering. “His technical accomplishments are truly outstanding in light of the significant commercial impact they have had in the petroleum field.”

Degnan’s interest in catalysis began at the University of Notre Dame with a project on modeling diffusion in catalyst particles, and it was strengthened when he worked in a program involving catalytic monolith reactor design as part of his Ph.D. thesis.

His scientific accomplishments while at ExxonMobil include fundamental research on long-chain paraffin isomerization using bifunctional, shape-selective catalysis that led to the discovery of several novel catalysts. Degnan also studied alkylation of aromatics on new molecular-sieve materials, which led to the discovery of unique surface-active sites, coining the term “surface pocket” catalysis.

In addition, Degnan, working with other chemists, developed several novel materials into widely used commercial petrochemical catalysts for production of p-xylene, cumene, and other alkylaromatics.

Degnan says that his most productive work was in fuels and lubricants hydroprocessing, as well as aromatics alkylation and transalkylation using many different zeolite catalysts. “Efforts to better understand how these processes worked at a fundamental level opened up opportunities for additional catalytic discoveries by others,” he tells C&EN.

In addition to his research, Degnan is also recognized for his mentoring of younger researchers. He teaches an internal course on research innovation at ExxonMobil and enjoys working with students at the undergraduate and graduate levels. “I feel that their prospects for success in the fields of chemistry and chemical engineering remain very bright,” he says.

Degnan, 60, received his B.S. degree in chemical engineering from the University of Notre Dame in 1973 and his Ph.D. in the same discipline from the University of Delaware in 1977. He also earned an M.B.A. from the University of Minnesota in 1980. He joined Mobil’s Central Research Laboratory in 1980. He is the named inventor or coinventor on more than 100 U.S. patents and is the author or coauthor of more than 35 articles and presentations.

Degnan is a member of the North American Catalysis Society, and he serves on engineering and technology advisory councils for several universities. He received a special honor when he was recognized by ACS as a Hero of Chemistry in 2007 for his work on the development of a new process for producing p-xylene (C&EN, Sept. 17, 2007, page 45).

Degnan will present the award address before the ACS Division of Industrial & Engineering Chemistry.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE