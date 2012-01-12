Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Competitive Domestic Firms

Despite a slow-growth environment, U.S. chemical companies will be competitive

by Melody M. Bomgardner
January 12, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

U.S. CHEMICALS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Department of Commerce
Economic recovery brought a return to seasonal demand in 2011.SOURCE: Department of Commerce
This line graph shows how U.S. chemical output is cyclical in both 2010 & 2011.
Credit: Department of Commerce
Economic recovery brought a return to seasonal demand in 2011.SOURCE: Department of Commerce

Less expensive raw materials and good export opportunities will position the U.S. chemical industry to make the most of a bad economic situation this year.

In the U.S., growth in chemical output, excluding pharmaceuticals, is expected to dip to 1.6% in 2012, compared with an estimated 3.8% gain in 2011, according to the American Chemistry Council. Basic chemicals, which rebounded early in the recovery in 2010 and then saw zero growth in 2011, will pick up a bit of speed with a 0.7% increase in output.

The prognosis for specialty chemicals, 3.4% growth, is more robust, driven by demand from markets such as light vehicles and electronics, ACC says. Consumer products and synthetic rubber are also likely to grow faster than the average for chemicals.

“A global soft patch has emerged and has been centered in manufacturing,” the primary customer base for chemistry, reports T. Kevin Swift, ACC’s chief economist. Still, Swift reports, “leading indicators of manufacturing activity are not yet pointing to a recession.”

Key export markets in Europe and China have weakened, ACC says. The silver lining is that U.S. manufacturers should see profit margins expand “due to a relatively low dollar and reliance on low-cost ethane supplies boosted by shale gas development.” The advantage of cheaper natural gas feedstocks has attracted investment in new U.S. chemical plants that will supply both domestic and overseas customers in the coming years.

For example, Dow Chemical CEO Andrew N. Liveris told investors in October that his firm will use its access to large quantities of cheap shale gas to bring new ethylene capacity on-line. Meanwhile, Dow’s massive Sadara chemicals project in Saudi Arabia will help it supply demand from Asia.

For specialty and batch chemical manufacturers, 2012 will be a year of expansion, says Lawrence D. Sloan, president of the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates. He has spoken with leaders of performance chemical and custom pharmaceutical firms who say they are planning significant capital expenditures. Some member companies—particularly those that sell to oil and gas drillers—even anticipate earnings will grow. “Commodity prices have stabilized, and oil prices still encourage drilling and exploration, meaning that the market will be strong this year,” Sloan says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

US chemical group expects turbulent 2024
Outlook dims for US chemical industry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S.: Slow and steady economic growth ahead

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE