Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Construction: Activity Will Lag In Developed Economies But Will Grow In Emerging Ones

by Marc S. Reisch
January 12, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

STICKY SITUATION
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Dow Construction Chemicals
Slow growth is expected for construction chemicals in developed markets.
Worker applies tile adhesive thickened with cellulose ethers
Credit: Dow Construction Chemicals
Slow growth is expected for construction chemicals in developed markets.

Housing, commercial, and civil construction projects will continue to abound this year in Asian countries such as China, Thailand, Vietnam, and India. With economic growth in the high single digits, paint demand will continue to rise in those booming economies.

In developed countries, the opposite will be true. In the U.S., for instance, economic growth rates of 2–3% over the next few years and a nearly comatose residential construction market mean paint sales will lag, according to Phil Phillips, managing director of paint industry consultants Chemark Consulting. The situation will be worse in Europe, where debt woes will likely translate into little or no growth.

Andrew Bonham, president of W. R. Grace’s construction chemicals business, predicts Europe will display a split personality next year. In Northern Europe, where government debt has been better managed, demand for construction chemicals will grow 1–2%. But demand will likely contract 2–4% in Southern Europe where Greece, Italy, Spain, and Portugal have serious debt problems. Government austerity programs in those countries will force cutbacks in civil projects, he adds.

In China, where the government is putting the brakes on economic expansion, Bonham expects that construction chemical demand won’t be as robust as it was in the past few years but will still grow 6–8% in 2012. His prediction for Japan, which is still recovering from last year’s earthquake, is for growth of 2–3%. As Bonham sees it, the Japanese government is likely to focus more on repairs to the country’s energy and distribution network in 2012 and less on civil projects.

Dow Chemical predicts construction industry growth this year of 7% or more in China and South Asia. Colin Gouveia, general manager of Dow Construction Chemicals, says an increase in quality requirements in Asia for premixed mortars, tile adhesives, grouts, and cement-based plasters is boosting demand for cellulose ethers, which thicken products and increase adhesion. About 70% of the firm’s global cellulose ether output goes into construction, he adds. The rest is used in markets such as pharmaceuticals and personal care, which are also growing.

Overall demand for cellulose ethers in construction rose about 15% in 2011 over year-ago levels, outstripping supply, Gouveia says. Dow now has a feasibility study under way to determine a site in Asia where it might build a plant to supply regional customers.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Moody’s lowers chemical outlook
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Latin America: Finally, economic growth will kick in
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Asia: China to maintain high growth as rest of region picks up

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE