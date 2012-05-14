Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Significance Overstated

May 14, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

The lead News of the Week article in C&EN’s April 23 issue (page 5) is about a fascinating paper in Science entitled “Synthetic Genetic Polymers Capable of Heredity and Evolution” (DOI: 10.1126/science.1217622). These so-called XNAs have alternatives to ribose and deoxyribose but the same bases. The team engineered polymerases that could copy genetic information from DNA to XNA and back again.

Great stuff, but the claims and conjectures about the significance of this work got way out of hand. Can this work really “inform the search for life on other planets and for the origin of life on our own”? The article also states, “Finally, the synthetic genetic polymers could be used as tools to figure out why, in the primordial soup, ribonucleic acids succeeded in becoming the first molecules of life, when many molecules were competing for the job.” That is quite a claim, since there is no evidence that ribonucleic acids were the first molecules of life. The “RNA world” proposes a scenario in which RNA came before DNA, but it is totally unproven. I have never heard anyone claim or conjecture that “ribonucleic acids were the first molecules of life.” The editors who presented this article must use some caution when making claims like this.

By Howard Deutsch
Atlanta

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Origin-of-life rebuttal
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
At The Origin Of Life, RNA May Have Been A Mixture
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Court Reviews Genetic Patents

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE