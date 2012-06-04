Evonik Industries will double capacity for oil additives at a four-year-old plant in Singapore. To be completed in 2015, the project involves additives for lubricants and refinery products that are based on poly(alkyl methacrylates), the company says.
Sundrop Fuels has partnered with engineering firm ThyssenKrupp Uhde for its first commercial “green gasoline” facility. The previously announced plant will be built near Alexandria, La., with a capacity of up to 50 million gal per year. It will gasify forest waste using natural gas to create synthesis gas for use in methanol and methanol-to-gasoline processes.
Nufarm will spend $9 million to build a fungicide, insecticide, and seed treatment facility in Chicago by 2013. The facility, to be located near Nufarm’s herbicide plant in Chicago Heights, will also house the Australian firm’s North American headquarters.
H.B. Fuller will cut 100 jobs and close five European plants as part of its integration of the adhesives business of Switzerland’s Forbo Group, acquired earlier this year. The firm already announced integration-related plant and job cuts in the U.S.
Ensemble Therapeutics will screen its collection of more than 5 million macrocycles—compounds containing rings of at least 12 atoms—for hits against Genentech’s drug targets. Because macrocycles are larger than traditional small molecules, they have the potential to bind to previously intractable targets, the partners say.
Alkeus Pharmaceuticals has appointed Joshua Boger, former CEO of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, as chairman. Alkeus is developing ALK-001, an oral drug to treat Stargardt disease, a genetic condition that is the leading cause of juvenile macular degeneration. FDA recently approved human tests of ALK-001.
Genzyme and Isis Pharmaceuticals have filed a New Drug Application for Kynamro, an antisense drug for the treatment of patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, a genetic disorder that increases the risk of premature heart disease. Isis snags a $25 million payment from Genzyme for reaching the milestone.
Austin Chemical has become a minority shareholder in Syncom, a custom synthesis firm based in the Netherlands. It will also act as a distributor of Syncom’s chiral building blocks and other compounds.
