FDA Acts On Bisphenol A Petitions

FDA has accepted a petition from Rep. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) to consider a ban on bisphenol A (BPA) from infant formula packaging, but the agency has rejected two other petitions from the lawmaker to prohibit BPA in reusable food and beverage containers and in the liners of all food and beverage cans. Markey filed the three petitions in March, claiming that manufacturers have already stopped using BPA in those products. The American Chemistry Council, an industry trade group, filed a similar petition last October, asking FDA to ban BPA in baby bottles and sippy cups. FDA has not yet responded to ACC’s petition. BPA mimics estrogen and has been linked to cancer and obesity in humans. Although government agencies around the world have declared BPA safe in food packaging, consumer pressure has persuaded manufacturers to seek alternatives. “Accepting this petition is a good start, but there are many industries that are ignoring consumer concerns and continuing to poison our food supply with this dangerous chemical,” Markey says.