Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Low-Cost Hydrogenation Catalyst

Aluminum-iron alloy selectively converts acetylene to ethylene, suggesting new catalysis uses for inexpensive metals

by Mitch Jacoby
June 18, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

An inexpensive aluminum-iron alloy may give precious-metal catalysts a run for their money when it comes to mediating selective hydrogenations, a multinational research team reports in Nature Materials (DOI: 10.1038/nmat3347). Platinum-group metals enjoy premier status as heterogeneous catalysts as a result of their superlative properties. Yet for decades, researchers have sought to replace these costly metals with low-cost, Earth-abundant substitutes. Guided by computational methods for screening intermetallic compounds of common elements, Marc Armbrüster of the Max Planck Institute for Chemical Physics of Solids, in Dresden, Germany, and coworkers identified Al13Fe4 as an active and selective catalyst for semihydrogenation of acetylene. That reaction plays a key preparatory role in ethylene polymerization by removing (hydrogenating) trace levels of acetylene, a catalyst poison, from ethylene supplies. The team reports that Al13Fe4 remained active and stable during prolonged tests and converted acetylene to ethylene with selectivities comparable to commercial palladium-based catalysts. They note that the alloy, which consists of single Fe atoms encapsulated by an Al shell, is presently unoptimized, leaving open the possibility for further improvements by tailoring the particle size and selecting a customized support material.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
MXene serves as support material for single-atom catalysts
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Liquid metals catalyze industrial reactions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Taking catalysis to the atomic limit

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE