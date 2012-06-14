Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Metal-Oxo Papers Retracted

Inorganic Chemistry: Key papers withdrawn after structural data found to have been misinterpreted

by Stephen K. Ritter
June 14, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Craig Hill
This terminal gold-oxo complex with winglike polytungstate ligands [PW9O34]9–, and palladium and platinum analogs similar to it, have been shown to have a central tungsten atom instead.
This structure is an incorrect gold-oxo-polytungstate complex; it really has a W in place of the Au.
Credit: Courtesy of Craig Hill
This terminal gold-oxo complex with winglike polytungstate ligands [PW9O34]9–, and palladium and platinum analogs similar to it, have been shown to have a central tungsten atom instead.

Emory University chemist Craig L. Hill and a contingent of international colleagues have retracted three research papers after they discovered their structural interpretations of transition-metal-oxo complexes were incorrect. The team recently reported the correct formulations (Inorg. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ic2008914).

In the original studies, Hill and coworkers described the synthesis and characterization of palladium, platinum, and gold complexes in which one of the ligands is a single oxygen atom multiply bonded to the central metal (C&EN, Sept. 17, 2007, page 32). Such species could be important in catalytic technologies as varied as automobile catalytic converters, fuel cells, and industrial oxidation reactions.

But the existence of these complexes was born in controversy. Terminal metal-oxo complexes are common for early- and middle-transition metals—those in periodic table groups 3 to 8. However, in moving from left to right across the periodic table, transition-metal d orbitals fill up with electrons, reducing the ability of the metal to accept electrons donated by an oxo ligand.

Conventional wisdom has held that an “oxo wall” exists between groups 8 and 9: Group 9 terminal metal-oxo complexes are rare, and for groups 10 to 12—containing palladium, platinum, and gold—they are improbable and only one example now possibly exists (C&EN, Oct. 27, 2008, page 10).

The concept of the oxo wall is so entrenched that inorganic chemists demand extraordinary evidence of any complex that might breach it. Hill’s group believed they had provided such proof when they reported a terminal platinum-oxo complex in 2004 (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1104696). A year later, the team prepared a palladium version (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja054131h), followed by gold in 2007 (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja072456n). It turns out they were wrong.

“We were always skeptical about our interpretation of the data and formulation of these complexes,” Hill tells C&EN. His group continued its experiments and eventually found evidence that a tungsten atom is at the heart of the butterfly-shaped polytungstate complexes, not platinum, palladium, or gold as originally reported.

“We thought it best to retract the papers,” Hill notes. “All the data in the three papers are correct—no one has challenged the experiments—but our interpretation was wrong. Thankfully, it is us correcting the work, and not someone else.” The three papers remain available to the chemistry community; the two JACS papers have been officially retracted and the Science retraction is pending.

Like most inorganic chemists viewing the original papers, Paul R. Sharp of the University of Missouri, Columbia, was skeptical of the results. One could not argue against what the data were showing, Sharp says. Yet, the original formulations could not be modeled computationally—the complexes violated basic transition-metal bonding principles, he notes.

“Crystal structures can fool you,” Sharp continues. “What is remarkable in this case is that all the other data collected on the samples could be interpreted to match the erroneous formulations. Hill and his team should be applauded for continuing to investigate and for finally uncovering the correct formulations.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Uranium nitride triple bond is surprisingly covalent
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Credit ligands for copper-complex chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Long-Sought Uranium(VI) Nitride Complex Isolated

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE