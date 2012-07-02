Arkema Invests In French Fluoropolymers

Arkema is investing close to $90 million to increase polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) capacity at its Pierre-Bénite site, in France, by 50%. The company expects that the project, which includes upgrades such as a new high-purity process and an effluent treatment plant, will be completed by 2014. PVDF is used in high-performance coatings and in wire jacketing. Arkema says the PVDF market is growing by 7% per year.
