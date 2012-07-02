Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

July 2, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Sony, the Japanese electronics giant, is selling its chemical products business to the Development Bank of Japan for about $730 million. The Sony business makes adhesive and optical materials, magnetic devices, and conductive film.

AkzoNobel is licensing its continuous initiator dosing technology to Mexichem, which will use the technology at polyvinyl chloride plants in Mexico and Colombia. The license is Akzo’s first outside Europe, where it already has five licensees.

Elementis has agreed to purchase Watercryl Quimica, a Brazilian coatings additives company, for $24 million. Established in 1993, Watercryl is based in Palmital, São Paulo, and had sales of $9.3 million for the 12 months ending on May 31.

DuPont has sued the German specialty materials maker Heraeus and its customer SolarWorld Industries America for infringing a patent on metallization pastes used to make solar cells. In September 2011, DuPont filed a similar suit against Heraeus regarding another metallization paste patent.

Firmenich and Makhteshim Agan Group have formed a joint venture to make aroma chemicals at a new facility in Ramat Hovav, Israel. Makhteshim says the facility will use a “unique” chemical process, which was developed at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.

Sun Chemical, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan’s DIC Group, has reached a definitive agreement to purchase Benda-Lutz Werke, an Austria-based maker of metallic-effect pigments. The deal will add production facilities in Austria, Poland, Russia, and the U.S. to Sun’s existing aluminum pigment site in China.

Gevo is collaborating with ethanol producer BioFuel Energy to evaluate producing isobutyl alcohol at one of BioFuel’s plants using Gevo’s fermentation technology. Gevo started up its own isobutyl alcohol plant in Luverne, Minn., earlier this year.

The Massachusetts Life Sciences Center, a partly state-owned agency that supports life sciences research, has joined with seven biopharmaceutical companies to form the Massachusetts Neuroscience Consortium. Partners include Abbott Laboratories, Biogen Idec, Pfizer, Merck & Co., and Janssen Research & Development. The group, with total funds of $1.75 million, will support preclinical neuroscience at Massachusetts academic and research institutions.

Life Technologies and Boston Children’s Hospital have formed an R&D collaboration focused on end-to-end genetic sequencing using Life Technologies’ Ion Proton sequencer. The partners have planned an advanced sequencing facility to be built at the hospital.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Roundup

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE