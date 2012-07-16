For more than two years, the dedicated volunteers who serve on the Scientific Committee for the 44th International Chemistry Olympiad have worked to prepare the questions for both the practical and theoretical exams that students will take later this month. Michael P. Doyle, professor and chair of the department of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Maryland, College Park, cochaired the committee with his department colleague Andrei N. Vedernikov, a professor and former IChO gold medalist.
COVER STORY
Behind The Scenes: Scientific Committee Put In Long Hours To Draft Olympiad Exam Questions
Many of the committee members have participated in prior olympiads as competitors or as mentors, Vedernikov notes. “As a result, they understand the many facets of the event and are aware that the students who compete as olympians possess chemistry knowledge and skills that are well above some university chemistry graduate students.” The members of the committee are shown here, grouped by affiliation:
Georgetown University, Department of Chemistry (Washington, D.C.)
Kaveh Jorabchi, assistant professor
Rider University, Department of Chemistry, Biochemistry & Physics (Lawrenceville, N.J.)
Bruce S. Burnham, associate professor of chemistry
Scripps Research Institute (La Jolla, Calif.)
J. L. Kiappes, graduate student
State University of New York, Oneonta, Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry
John C. Kotz, professor emeritus
University of Maryland, College Park, Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry
Michael P. Doyle, professor and chair
Daniel E. Falvey, professor
George R. Helz, professor emeritus
Douglas A. Julin, associate professor
Sang Bok Lee, associate professor
Amy S. Mullin, professor
Garegin A. Papoian, associate professor
Andrei N. Vedernikov, professor
Natalia White, lecturer
University of North Dakota, Department of Chemical Engineering (Grand Forks, N.D.)
Evguenii I. (Jenya) Kozliak, professor
University of Notre Dame, Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry (Notre Dame, Ind.)
Seth N. Brown, associate professor
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter