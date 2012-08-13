Albemarle Boosts Precursor Capacity

Albemarle is adding capacity for light-emitting-diode precursors to a metal-organic production facility in Yeosu, South Korea, currently under construction. The precursors, such as trimethylgallium, triethylgallium, and trimethylaluminum, are used in the metal-organic chemical-vapor deposition process for making semiconductors. The company expects to complete the new capacity in 2013. A longtime producer of metal-organic molecules for catalysts, Albemarle entered the LED precursor business in 2010 and currently produces the materials in Baton Rouge, La.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter