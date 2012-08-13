Advertisement

Business

Marrone Constructing Biopesticide Plant

by Michael McCoy
August 13, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 33
Marrone Bio Innovations has acquired a former biodiesel and glycerin plant in Bangor, Mich., that it intends to convert into a biopesticide facility. Starting in early 2013, the company plans to manufacture Grandevo, a bioinsectide, and Zequanox, which it calls the industry’s first naturally derived product for controlling invasive zebra and quagga mussels. CEO Pamela G. Marrone says in-house manufacturing will provide cost-effectiveness and quality assurance. AgraQuest, a biopesticide company Marrone founded in 1995, was recently sold to Bayer for $425 million.

