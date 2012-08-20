DNA Authenticates Guitar Strings

DNA-based product verification markings from Applied DNA Sciences will protect guitar strings made by C. F. Martin & Co. against counterfeiting. Martin, whose guitars are played by musicians such as Bob Dylan and Neil Young, has used the marking technology on its guitars since last year. Applied DNA says counterfeiting is one of the fastest-growing financial crimes. Meanwhile, Applied DNA has expanded lab, production, and office space in Stony Brook, N.Y., by 50% since last year.
