White House Honors Chemists

On May 7, the White House honored 14 Champions of Change for increasing education and employment opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) for people with disabilities. These leaders show that “people with disabilities can excel in STEM, develop new products, create scientific inventions, open successful businesses, and contribute equally to the economic and educational future of our country,” the White House noted.
Four honorees have ties to chemistry: Rafael I. San Miguel, a Coca-Cola flavor chemist; Virginia (Jinny) Stern, former director of the American Association for the Advancement of Science’s Entry Point! program; University of North Texas biochemistry graduate student Nasrin Taei; and University of California, Davis, organic chemistry graduate student Henry Wedler.
