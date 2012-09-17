Agilent Opens Korean Technical Center

Agilent Technologies has inaugurated a technical support and training center in Seoul, South Korea, that will serve customers in the agriculture, environment, and semiconductor industries. The center features a clean room where engineers, chemists, and semiconductor industry technicians can test and study materials with the latest atomic and molecular spectroscopy instruments. Agilent already operates organic chemistry and bioscience centers in South Korea.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter