Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Newscripts

2012 Ig Nobel Prizes

by Bethany Halford
September 24, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Fishy: Brain activity from a dead salmon?
Dead salmon.
Credit: Shutterstock
Fishy: Brain activity from a dead salmon?

Research involving mysteriously dyed green hair, carrying coffee, and dead salmon all garnered accolades at the Ig Nobel Prize ceremony. The event, which was held on Sept. 20 at Harvard University’s Sanders Theatre, honors “achievements that first make people laugh and then make them think.” Awardees were sniffed out by Marc Abrahams and the humor hounds at the Annals of Improbable Research.

Going green isn’t always a good thing—especially when it’s blond hair that’s taking on the new hue, as happened to some inhabitants of Anderslöv, Sweden, last year. Copper levels in the town’s water supply were normal.

Enter this year’s Ig Nobel chemistry prize winner, Johan Pettersson. Pettersson, an environmental engineer, determined that it was hot showers combined with the uncoated copper pipes in new homes that gave residents their emerald locks. As The Local, one of Sweden’s English-language newspapers, put it: “Inhabitants in the area who wish to avoid an involuntary dye must now wash their hair in cold water. Or move to an older house.”

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Leaning left: How to make the Eiffel Tower look smaller.
Eiffel Tower replica.
Credit: Shutterstock
Leaning left: How to make the Eiffel Tower look smaller.

For their groundbreaking 2012 paper, “Walking With Coffee: Why Does It Spill?” (Phys. Rev. E, DOI: 10.1103/physreve.85.046117), Rouslan Krechetnikov and Hans C. Mayer, engineers at the University of California, Santa Barbara, took home the fluid dynamics prize.

When a team of four psychologists published the very first research paper in the Journal of Serendipitous & Unexpected Results (2010, 1, 1), they surely had to know that their work was bound for Ig Nobel neuroscience prize glory. Led by Craig M. Bennett of the University of California, Santa Barbara, the team demonstrated that “brain researchers, by using complicated instruments and simple statistics, can see meaningful brain activity anywhere—even in a dead salmon.”

Russian firm SKN garnered the coveted Ig Nobel peace prize for creating nanodiamonds by blowing up old Russian ammunition.

The medicine prize this year went to France’s Emmanuel Ben-Soussan “for advising doctors who perform colonoscopies how to minimize the chance that their patients will explode” (World J. Gastroenterol.,2007,13, 5295).

A study titled "Leaning to the Left Makes the Eiffel Tower Seem Smaller" (Psych. Sci., DOI: 10.1177/0956797611420731) won its authors—Anita Eerland, Rolf Zwaan, and Tulio Guadalupe, all based in the Netherlands—the Ig Nobel psychology prize.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
More than a pretty face: Chimps recognize pals by their rumps.
One chimp looking at another’s butt
Credit: Shutterstock
More than a pretty face: Chimps recognize pals by their rumps.

And the Government Accountability Office took home the literature prize “for issuing a report about reports about reports that recommends the preparation of a report about the report about reports about reports” (GAO-12–480R).

For their creation of the SpeechJammer (arxiv.org/abs/1202.6106), “a machine that disrupts a person’s speech by making them hear their own spoken words at a very slight delay,” Japan’s Kazutaka Kurihara and Koji Tsukada won the acoustics prize.

The physics prize went to a group of physicists and mathematicians, based in the U.S. and England, who studied the movement of ponytails (Phys. Rev. Lett., DOI:10.1103/physrevlett.108.078101 and SIAM J. Appl. Math., DOI: 10.1137/090760477).

Finally, Emory University’s Frans de Waal and Jennifer Pokorny garnered the anatomy prize “for discovering that chimpanzees can identify specific other chimpanzees from seeing photographs of their rear ends” (Adv. Sci. Lett., DOI: 10.1166/asl.2008.006).

If you want to catch the Ig Nobel ceremony in its entirety, you can watch a recording at youtube.com/improbableresearch. And if you still haven’t gotten enough improbable research, check out Abrahams’ new book, “This Is Improbable.”

Bethany Halford wrote this week’s column. Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2024 Ig Nobel Prizes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2020 Ig Nobel Prizes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2019 Ig Nobel Prizes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE