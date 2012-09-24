Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Exploring Function With De Novo Proteins

Small structural alterations yield big changes in protein function

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
September 24, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Amanda Reig
Original de novo metalloprotein (top) gets new function from tweaks. Iron is yellow.
A pair of blue space-filling models. The one on the top has a smaller opening in the middle.
Credit: Amanda Reig
Original de novo metalloprotein (top) gets new function from tweaks. Iron is yellow.

A synthetic metalloprotein can be altered slightly to perform an entirely new function, illustrating the potential of these de novo proteins to serve as templates for studying metalloprotein activity (Nat. Chem., DOI: 10.1038/nchem.1454). William F. DeGrado of the University of California, San Francisco, and colleagues started with the di-iron carboxylate protein DFsc, which catalyzes O2-dependent, two-electron oxidation of hydroquinones. Guided by computations, the group made small changes to the binding site of the original protein, substituting four alanines for glycines. The change widened the channel leading to the site, allowing a substrate easier access to the di-iron core. The resulting metalloprotein, G4DFsc, was better able to bind and oxidize 4-aminophenol to its corresponding quinone imine. The group also added a third metal-binding histidine residue to the binding site. This protein, dubbed 3His-G4Dfsc, catalyzed the selective N-hydroxylation of arylamines. In comparing the original and new proteins, the authors write, “we can begin to delineate the roles (geometric and electronic) of individual amino acids in endowing catalytic activities.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE