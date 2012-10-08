Celgene Signs Two Cancer Drug Pacts

Celgene will pay $35 million to fund R&D on VentiRx Pharmaceuticals’ VTX-2337, a small-molecule Toll-like receptor 8 agonist being developed as a cancer immunotherapy. During an option period, Celgene will have an exclusive right to acquire the Seattle-based firm. Separately, Celgene will work with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to identify and fund promising blood cancer research projects. The pact is the first in a new LLS program of venture philanthropy projects with the drug industry.
