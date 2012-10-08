Liveris To Receive Palladium Medal

Andrew N. Liveris, CEO of Dow Chemical, will receive the Palladium Medal of the Société de Chimie Industrielle at a dinner in his honor in New York City on May 9, 2013. The medal, which recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the chemical industry, has been awarded to 27 industry executives since 1958. Stephanie Burns, then-CEO of Dow Corning, was the most recent winner, in 2011.
