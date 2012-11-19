Chiromics Strikes Deals With BMS, GSK

Chiromics has snagged two big pharma partners. In one deal, Bristol-Myers Squibb gains access to Chiromics’ chemical library and a proprietary collection of compounds. The two have also entered a screening collaboration for the discovery of novel small molecules. With GlaxoSmithKline, Chiromics will look for small molecules against certain targets using the biotech firm’s compound collection and screening technology. Chiromics was founded in 2009 with technology developed in the labs of Princeton University chemist David W. C. MacMillan.
