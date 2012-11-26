Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Chemical Deals Stay Level

by Melody M. Bomgardner
November 26, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

The chemical industry pursued acquisitions in the third quarter at a rate similar to that of 2011 and the first half of 2012. Deals around the world worth $50 million or more totaled 29 in the quarter, compared with 26 in the third quarter of 2011, according to a report by the consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers. PwC’s third-quarter deal count was down from 38 in the second quarter of 2012, however. An increase in large acquisitions drove total deal value for the quarter to $20.2 billion, which was significantly higher than the $12.9 billion in deals struck in the second quarter. Four deals worth at least $1 billion were announced in the third quarter: Linde’s purchase of Lincare Holdings for $3.7 billion, the Carlyle Group’s buy of DuPont’s performance coatings unit for $4.9 billion, Georgia Gulf’s agreement to buy PPG Industries’ commodity chemicals unit for $2.1 billion, and BASF’s acquisition of Becker Underwood for $1.0 billion. Activity picked up in the U.S. during the quarter but was flat in Europe and slow in China. “It is likely that chemicals merger and acquisition activity will remain muted as potential acquirers wait for improvements in the global economy,” the report states.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Chemical deals dip in third quarter
Chemical merger activity rebounds in first quarter
Chemical deal-making slows in 2017

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE