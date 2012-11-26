Collaboration

Advertisement

by Linda Wang
November 26, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 48
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang
Photo of Jorge Almeida Guimarães (left), president of Brazil’s Coordenação de Aperfeiçoamento de Pessoal de Nível Superior (CAPES), and Brandon Nordin, vice president of sales, marketing, and web strategy for the American Chemical Society Publications Division, signing a licensing agreement giving Brazil access to ACS e-journal content.
Credit: Linda Wang

Jorge Almeida Guimarães (left), president of Brazil’s Coordenação de Aperfeiçoamento de Pessoal de Nível Superior (CAPES), and Brandon Nordin, vice president of sales, marketing, and Web strategy for the ACS Publications Division, sign a licensing agreement giving Brazil access to ACS e-journal content. The signing ceremony took place at ACS headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 13. CAPES, a foundation linked to Brazil’s Ministry of Education, is responsible for promoting, evaluating, and financing the graduate education system in the country. One of its goals is to expand access in Brazil to published materials, such as e-journals, e-books, and databases. Through the CAPES Journal Portal, 407 institutions of higher education and research throughout the country have access to high-quality content, such as that from ACS e-journals and other publications.

