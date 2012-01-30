AB Sciex In Venture With Phenomenex

Instrument maker AB Sciex and separations technology firm Phenomenex will jointly develop analytical methods for testing food. The companies hope to create rapid-response approaches that can prevent the spread of tainted food and increase food safety. Scientists from the two firms will work with food industry experts to develop tests for pesticides, antibiotics, allergens, and natural toxins. To assist food-testing scientists, the companies will also create an Internet-accessible network of independent experts and other resources. On the equipment side, they intend to combine Phenomenex’ liquid chromatography columns and sample preparation techniques with AB Sciex mass spectrometers.
