Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Chemical Year In Review

by Josh Fischman
December 24, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 52
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

This past year, C&EN’s weekly coverage had hundreds of articles on important research advances, industry developments, and vital policy news. Our annual Research Year In Review, beginning on page 20, reveals some of the superlative achievements we featured in 2012. For instance, scientists made major progress in atomic-resolution imaging and began to capitalize on the synthetic potential of so-called frustrated Lewis pairs. Our selections, displayed in no particular order, are subjective and not intended to be comprehensive. What they do represent are some of the many ways that chemists are pushing the boundaries of what we know and are capable of doing.

In business, recapped starting on page 24, the industry’s return to full health after the Great Recession of 2007–09 was interrupted this year by a relapse into global economic doldrums. Europe in particular took a turn for the worse. There, the sovereign debt crisis has led to government austerity budgets and, in some countries, recession. Europe’s chemical output contracted by 2% in 2012, according to the European Chemical Industry Council. Reacting to the poor economy, chemical companies such as DSM, DuPont, and Dow Chemical unveiled rounds of layoffs to cut costs. And globally, plant explosions hurt supplies of some specialty materials. In the crowded cleantech field, some firms failed outright while others formed partnerships to increase their chances of survival.

But business wasn’t bad worldwide. The U.S., with a relatively strong economy and plentiful shale gas resources, remained a bright spot for chemical makers. This year and last, the U.S. has attracted $30 billion in chemical investment, according to the American Chemistry Council, the U.S. chemical industry’s main trade association.

In the U.S. Congress, the past year was less than rosy, which is our focus starting on page 31. Bitter partisanship between Democrats and Republicans in the legislature meant there was little progress on tackling key science issues such as climate change, energy policy, or attempts to reform the Toxic Substances Control Act.

Federal lawmakers, however, did manage to pass some legislation, including measures to protect federal whistle-blowers, reauthorize user fees at the Food & Drug Administration, and normalize U.S. trade relations with Russia.

But a shadow has been cast over all of this activity: The stalemate over deficit reduction and arguments about ways to avoid the so-called fiscal cliff, which involves significant cuts to federal programs that fund research, as well as expiring tax cuts.

Our look at 2012 ends with striking comments, taken from C&EN’s pages and blogs. In addition, our art directors have chosen photos from the year’s news; turn to page 36 for this collection.

Finally, on page 38, we look back a decade to see which research discoveries from 2002 have made a big impact today, and which have lost some luster. That year, it turns out, was an important one for the chemistry of lithium-ion batteries, which are likely powering a device you’ve used this very day.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biden and Harris look to restore science to US governance
Playing Nice On The Budget
Chemistry Year In Review

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE