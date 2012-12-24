Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Opioid Receptor Gang Of Four

Two teams raced to publish the structures of four membrane proteins that control pain and pleasure signaling in the body

by Lauren K. Wolf
December 24, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 52
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Raymond Stevens/Scripps
In these cutaway views, inhibitors nestle deeply into the large, open binding pockets of the four opioid receptors structurally characterized this year; the nonclassical receptor nociceptin is at left, and the three classical receptors are at right.
As shown in these cutaway views, inhibitor compounds nestle deeply into the large, open binding pockets of the opioid receptors.
Credit: Courtesy of Raymond Stevens/Scripps
In these cutaway views, inhibitors nestle deeply into the large, open binding pockets of the four opioid receptors structurally characterized this year; the nonclassical receptor nociceptin is at left, and the three classical receptors are at right.

It’s been a big year for G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). Not only did the protein family garner the Nobel Prize in Chemistry (see above), but four of its members stepped into the spotlight. For the first time, researchers determined the X-ray crystal structures of opioid receptors, which are membrane proteins that mediate pain and pleasure in the body. In March, a friendly competition between two teams of scientists ended when Nature simultaneously published structures for the µ- and κ-opioid receptors (C&EN, March 26, page 11). One of the Nobel Laureates, Stanford University’s Brian K. Kobilka, teamed up with Stanford colleague Sébastien Granier and coworkers to crystalize a mouse µ-opioid receptor bound to the morphinelike inhibitor, β-funaltrexamine (DOI: 10.1038/nature10954). And a group led by Raymond C. Stevens of Scripps Research Institute characterized the human κ-receptor in a complex with an inhibitor called JDTic (DOI: 10.1038/nature10939). The two teams then raced to complete the gang of four opioid receptors, publishing structures for the remaining two in May (C&EN, May 21, page 32; Nature, DOI: 10.1038/nature11111 and 10.1038/​na​ture11085). The Stanford team unveiled the details of a mouse δ-opioid receptor, and the Scripps team presented the finer points of the human nociceptin (orphanin FQ) receptor; as before, both proteins were bound to inhibitors. The researchers are now comparing the structures and binding pockets of the three classical opioid receptors—µ, κ, and δ—and the nonclassical receptor nociceptin. Knowledge of how each receptor binds its inhibitor could eventually lead to the design of better painkillers and antidepressants.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

One Helix’s Position May Determine Cell Signal Transmission
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry Nobel Goes To GPCR Research
Opioid Receptor Gang Of Four

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE