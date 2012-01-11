Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Aptamer-Guided Nanoparticles Slip into Cells

Nanomaterials: RNA molecules direct drug-loaded nanoparticles into prostate cancer cells

by Laura Cassiday
January 11, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Target Practice
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Zeyu Xiao
Folded RNA aptamers (black Y shapes) guide a nanoparticle loaded with green fluorescent dye into cancer cells. Researchers attach the aptamers to the nanoparticles by reacting thiol groups on the RNA to maleimide groups (red circles) on the particles.
Cartoon of RNA aptamer-labeled nanoparticles.
Credit: Zeyu Xiao
Folded RNA aptamers (black Y shapes) guide a nanoparticle loaded with green fluorescent dye into cancer cells. Researchers attach the aptamers to the nanoparticles by reacting thiol groups on the RNA to maleimide groups (red circles) on the particles.

Researchers have engineered RNA molecules to guide nanoparticles into prostate cancer cells (ACS Nano, DOI: 10.1021/nn204165v). These molecules could help the particles deliver chemotherapy drugs to patients’ cancer cells, the researchers say.

Previously, researchers have attached antibodies, other proteins, or nucleic acids to nanoparticles to target them to specific receptors on the surfaces of cancer cells. But these approaches just help the nanoparticles reach the cancer cells and don’t necessarily slip them inside to release their toxic payload, says Omid Farokhzad of Harvard Medical School. Once at the cell’s surface, the nanoparticles often must rely on simple diffusion to cross the membrane—an inefficient process, he says.

So Farokhzad, his postdoc Zeyu Xiao, and their coworkers wanted to find molecules that could help the particles take a more active route into the cells. They decided to look for folded strands of RNA called aptamers that could bind to proteins on cancer cells and trigger cellular machinery to pull in the RNA and a nanoparticle linked to it.

The researchers identified these RNA aptamers through a process called in vitro selection. First, they incubated normal human prostate cells with a pool of about 100 trillion random RNA sequences. The team discarded the aptamers that bound to these healthy cells and incubated the remaining RNAs with prostate cancer cells. To find the molecules that could make it inside, the scientists broke open the cells and collected any aptamers. The researchers then amplified these selected RNAs with polymerase chain reaction to create a new pool for selection. They repeated the entire three-step process 11 times, with each cycle weeding out inefficient aptamers and increasing the concentration of the highly efficient ones. Finally, only 68 of the original 100 trillion sequences remained; these were the aptamers that were the most efficient at getting inside prostate cancer cells.

The team sequenced these winning aptamers and further characterized the three most abundant sequences. A shortened version of one of the aptamers, known as XEO2 mini, readily crossed into a type of prostate cancer cell called androgen-independent prostate carcinoma, but couldn’t efficiently enter any of five other types of cells: normal prostate cells, another type of prostate cancer cell, or cancer cells from the breast, cervix, and lung. “This aptamer shows exquisite specificity in cell recognition and uptake,” says Farokhzad.

To test the aptamer’s ability to deliver drugs, Farokhzad and Xiao linked XEO2 mini to lipid–polymer nanoparticles that encapsulated the chemotherapy drug docetaxel. When they treated androgen-independent prostate cancer cells with the drug-loaded nanoparticles, they found that the nanoparticles attached to aptamers killed about 20% more cells than did nanoparticles lacking the aptamer. Now the researchers plan to test the aptamer-conjugated nanoparticles in animal models of cancer.

Joseph DeSimone, a chemist at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, calls the technology promising. He says that the RNA selection method is powerful because it allows researchers to identify potential drug delivery aides without prior identification of proteins present on the surfaces of cancer cells.

This story was updated on Jan. 12, 2012, to correct Joseph DeSimone's field of study.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Targeting tumor-specific T cells
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Contrast agents improve fluorescence-guided surgery
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Patent Picks: Nanomedicines

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE