Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Not Scarred For Life

Biomedical Science: Researchers use small molecules to coax muscle cells into reverting to stemlike cells with hopes of scar-free wound healing

by Erika Gebel
January 31, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Amphibian Envy
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Newts and many other amphibians can regrow limbs and heal wounds without scars, skills that researchers hope to bring to people.
Photo of a newt
Credit: Shutterstock
Newts and many other amphibians can regrow limbs and heal wounds without scars, skills that researchers hope to bring to people.

Lop the tail or a foot off a salamander and it will grow right back. Mammals aren’t so lucky--at least not yet. With the goal of developing a salve that heals wounds without scarring, researchers have now used small molecules to turn immature muscle fibers into cells that can morph into bone, fat, nerve, or muscle (ACS Chem. Bio., DOI:10.1021/cb200532v).

“In humans, if you damage the skin tissue, a scar will form,” says Darren Williams of Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology, in South Korea. Scar tissue is a mammalian all-purpose stopgap: It closes wounds but without the functionality of the lost or damaged tissue. Salamanders, however, don’t scar; rather, studies in amphibians have shown that the cells in their wounded tissue dedifferentiate to become stem cells, which in turn redifferentiate into the appropriate cell types for perfect healing.

Williams found last year that mammalian muscle cells could be coaxed into amphibian-like dedifferentiation if he added small interfering RNA that reduced cellular levels of p21, a protein that arrests cell growth and division (ACS Chem. Bio., DOI: 10.1021/cb2000154). But the siRNA was difficult to work with and caused some cells to die, so Williams scanned published reports for other small molecules to take down p21.The search led Williams to four molecules that he thought might trigger cells to dedifferentiate: lysophosphatidic acid, SQ22536 (an inhibitor of adenylyl cyclase), SB203580a (an inhibitor of p38 mitogen-activated protein kinase), and BIO (an inhibitor of glycogen synthase-3 kinase).

To test the four candidates, Williams and his team cultured mouse myotubes, the precursors to muscle fibers. Muscle fibers pose a particular challenge to any dedifferentiating compound because each cell contains multiple nuclei. Only single-nucleus cells can revert to stem cells. So the researchers first exposed the myotubes to myoseverin, a chemical that breaks multinucleated cells into single-nucleus cells. They then incubated the cells with each of the four candidate molecules for two days, after which they found chemical markers indicating that all four of the molecules had induced the cells to dedifferentiate and begin to divide. To establish that, like stem cells, the dedifferentiated cells could give rise to other types of cells, the researchers mixed them with chemicals that successfully converted the cells into fat, bone, muscle, and nerve cells.

Jeremy Brockes of University College London calls the work a “milestone” because myoseverin was discovered a decade ago, but Williams was the first to combine it with molecules that could make cells dedifferentiate. Brockes still questions whether myoseverin will work on full muscle fibers, as opposed to myotubes. Muscle fibers, he says, “seem significantly more challenging” because of their complex structure. Williams plans to address this in his next experiment: testing the healing powers of myoseverin and the p21 blockers on mice with amputated toes.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biomaterials coax immune cells to help heal damaged tissue
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Marine Toxin Derivative Kills Undifferentiated Stem Cells
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Accelerating Diabetic Wound Healing

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE