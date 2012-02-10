Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Assessing Perchloroethylene

EPA: New values may lead to tighter regulation in drinking water and air, but no additional cleanup at Superfund sites

by Cheryl Hogue
February 10, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A new scientific assessment of perchloroethylene (perc), released by the Environmental Protection Agency today, may lead to tighter regulation of the chemical in drinking water and in air emissions. But it may also spell relief for the cleanup of Superfund hazardous waste sites.

Perc, also known as tetrachloroethylene, is a solvent widely used for dry cleaning. However, EPA says the wearing of clothes that are dry cleaned with perc is not likely to cause exposures of concern for health effects.

The assessment does two things. First it sets a safe daily dose of 0.006 mg of perc per kg of body weight, on the basis of studies that found neurotoxic effects in workers exposed to the chemical. This replaces a safe dose that EPA set in 1988 of 0.01 mg/kg/day, on the basis of laboratory studies in rats.

Second, the assessment categorizes perc as a likely human carcinogen, a conclusion affirmed by the National Research Council in a 2010 report.

EPA says it will use the data in the assessment as it revises its maximum contaminant level for perc in drinking water.

In addition, the agency will use the safe daily dose and carcinogenicity information to establish cleanup levels at hundreds of Superfund sites contaminated with perc. What’s more, the assessment will relax cleanup levels required when homes near Superfund sites have perc as an indoor air pollutant. Thus, the agency explains, “no additional cleanup will need to be done at any previously cleaned Superfund sites.”

EPA says it will also use the new toxicity values in the assessment as it evaluates whether to ratchet down allowable emissions of perc into air. The compound is tightly regulated as a hazardous air pollutant under the Clean Air Act.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New PFAS health risk levels cement gap between US federal agencies
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Trump EPA takes last-minute actions on PFAS
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. report proposes lower safe level for perfluorochemical exposure﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE