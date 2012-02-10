NAE Elects New Members

The National Academy of Engineering (NAE) elected 66 new members and 10 foreign associates this week. This brings the total U.S. membership to 2,254 and foreign associate membership to 206.
Individuals are elected to NAE on the basis of outstanding contributions to engineering research, practice, or education. Of those elected, 20 are scientists who work in chemistry-related areas or are members of the American Chemical Society.
They are: Robert D. Allen, IBM Almaden Research Center, San Jose, Calif.; Michael I. Baskes, Jacobs School of Engineering, University of California, San Diego; Mary C. Boyce, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Joan F. Brennecke, University of Notre Dame; Steven P. DenBaars, University of California, Santa Barbara; Dennis E. Discher, University of Pennsylvania; Richard Hogg, Pennsylvania State University; Ray R. Irani, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Los Angeles; Richard Wilker Korsmeyer, Pfizer Inc., New London, Conn.; Juan C. Lasheras, University of California, San Diego; Tobin J. Marks, Northwestern University; Diane M. McKnight, University of Colorado, Boulder; Antonios Georgios Mikos, Rice University; Babatunde A. Ogunnaike, University of Delaware; David E. Shaw, D.E. Shaw Research, New York City; Samuel I. Stupp, Northwestern University; K. Dane Wittrup, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and Steven J. Zinkle, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, Tenn.
Two foreign associate members also fall into this group: Pradip, Tata Research Development and Design Centre, Pune, India, and Willem P.C. Stemmer, Amunix Inc., Mountain View, Calif.
