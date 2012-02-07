Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Rockwood Expands Lithium Carbonate

Energy: Project is intended to meet rising demand for lithium-ion batteries

by Melody M. Bomgardner
February 7, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

SALT-FLAT SOURCE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Rockwood Holdings
Lithium-containing brine is pumped from below the surface of the Salar de Atacama in Chile.
Salar de Atacama
Credit: Rockwood Holdings
Lithium-containing brine is pumped from below the surface of the Salar de Atacama in Chile.

Rockwood Holdings will spend $140 million to build a lithium carbonate plant in Chile to meet rising demand for lithium compounds used in lithium-ion batteries. The 20,000-metric-ton-per-year facility will be built at Rockwood’s site at LeNegra, near the port of Antofagasta in northern Chile. Along with an expansion program in the U.S., the new plant will bring Rockwood’s lithium carbonate capacity to 50,000 metric tons by the end of 2013.

“The accelerating increase in the demand for lithium, especially high-purity lithium compounds required for the production of large-format lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles of the future, is making it necessary for us to substantially increase production capacity,” says Rockwood CEO Seifi Ghasemi.

Rockwood obtains lithium carbonate from underground brine pools in a desert region in northern Chile called Salar de Atacama. The carbonate is converted into lithium hydroxide and derivative compounds for use in batteries and other applications.

In addition to Rockwood, FMC and SQM obtain lithium from South America. In 2009, SQM expanded its Chilean lithium carbonate capacity to 40,000 metric tons. In 2010, FMC announced it would expand its lithium operation in nearby Argentina by 30% by early this year.

Rockwood is the only firm to produce lithium carbonate in the U.S. The facility, in Silver Peak, Nev., is also being expanded with the help of $28 million in funding from the American Recovery & Reinvestment Act of 2009. The company is investing a total of $75 million in Silver Peak and in a battery-grade lithium hydroxide plant in Kings Mountain, N.C.; both expansions are expected to be operating this spring.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Vibrantz to make battery-grade manganese sulfate
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Livent completes expansion of lithium hydroxide plant
Piedmont plans lithium chemical plant

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE