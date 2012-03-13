Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Chemistry Nobel Laureate F. Sherwood Rowland Dies

Obituary: Pioneering atmospheric chemist showed that some chlorofluorocarbons can destroy Earth’s ozone layer

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
March 13, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

CLIMATE LEGEND
[+]Enlarge
Credit: William J. Cooper/UC Irvine
Rowland in 2007 at UC Irvine.
F. Sherwood Rowland
Credit: William J. Cooper/UC Irvine
Rowland in 2007 at UC Irvine.

F. Sherwood Rowland, the Nobel Prize-winning atmospheric chemist who helped alert the world to the destructive effects of chlorofluorocarbons in Earth’s ozone layer, died on March 10 at his home in Corona Del Mar, Calif. He was 84.

According to a University of California, Irvine, statement, Rowland died from complications of Parkinson’s disease. His wife, Joan, to whom he had been married for nearly 60 years, and his son, Jeff, were with him. Rowland had been a professor of chemistry at UC Irvine since 1964.

Rowland “was a giant of a man, both professionally and personally,” says former colleague and UC Irvine atmospheric chemistry professor Barbara Finlayson-Pitts. “He was a scientist of enormous integrity, who really did change our world for the better.”

Finlayson-Pitts also paid tribute to Rowland’s kindness as a person: “He had time for everybody,” she says. “It didn’t matter if you were lowest on the totem pole; he always had time for you.”

Known affectionately as Sherry to his friends and colleagues, Rowland shared the 1995 Nobel Prize in Chemistry with his former student Mario Molina and atmospheric chemist Paul Crutzen. They demonstrated the extraordinary ability of chlorine atoms—unleashed into the atmosphere by chlorofluorocarbons in products such as hair sprays and industrial solvents—to break up protective stratospheric ozone molecules.

Their discoveries, which began in the 1970s, ultimately led to worldwide changes in industrial practices, governmental atmospheric policies, and searches for alternative compounds to replace CFCs. After other scientists documented a seasonal hole in the protective ozone layer over Antarctica, the groundbreaking 1987 Montreal protocol, an international treaty to phase out the use of ozone-destroying compounds, was drafted.

The work of Rowland and his colleagues faced fierce opposition—in large part from industry—especially during the first years after it was published. Finlayson-Pitts credits Rowland’s strong partnership with his wife, Joan, in helping him weather periods of tough criticism.

In addition to his wife and son, Rowland is survived by his daughter, Ingrid, and two grandchildren.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Paul Crutzen
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Paul Crutzen
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry Nobelist Mario Molina dies

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE